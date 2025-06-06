Over 3,500 police deployed to secure Eid celebrations across Islamabad

Islamabad police have launched a major security plan for Eidul Azha, deploying over 3,500 officers across the city to ensure public safety during the festive days. The comprehensive plan covers key areas and aims to maintain peace throughout the capital.

Deputy Inspector General Muhammad Javad Tariq said officers will be stationed at mosques, imambargahs, shopping centers, bus terminals, railway stations, cattle markets, and graveyards. Their role is to manage crowds, maintain order, and assist citizens during the busy holiday period.

Special security teams will focus on major shopping hubs such as Jinnah Super Market, F-6, F-10, and Aabpara Market. Dolphin Force patrols will actively monitor these areas to prevent any incidents. Additionally, shift-based security arrangements will be in place at bus terminals, where volunteer coordination has been planned with terminal managers.

Traffic police have also prepared a detailed traffic management strategy to ensure smooth vehicle flow and proper parking across the city. Furthermore, no parking will be allowed near places of worship to avoid congestion during Eid prayers. Dedicated forces will manage crowds at Faisal Mosque to maintain safety.

At all entry and exit points, police will conduct strict checks while the Bomb Disposal Squad will perform area sweeps to prevent any threats. Patrol teams, including Commando units, will cover both urban and rural areas, working together to provide foolproof security during the holiday.

Finally, DIG Tariq urged citizens to lock their homes securely and stay in contact with local police while celebrating. He assured that officers are working around the clock to protect lives, property, and peace of mind during Eid.