Sabrina Carpenter’s new single ‘Manchild’ crowned the ultimate summer anthem by fans

Pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter has just dropped her latest single, “Manchild,” and fans are already calling it the defining song of summer 2025. The track was released in early June and has quickly exploded across music platforms and social media.

With its upbeat rhythm and catchy chorus, Manchild showcases Carpenter’s signature mix of pop energy and clever lyrics. She co-wrote and produced the song herself, describing it as capturing “the loving eye roll of a summer road trip.” The song’s playful yet bold tone has made it an instant favorite.

Listeners have been raving about the track’s infectious melody and subtle sass. Streaming numbers are already soaring on Spotify and Apple Music, with Manchild making its way into top summer playlists worldwide. It’s also trending rapidly on TikTok, where fans are using it in creative videos and dance challenges.

Moreover, many fans are speculating about the inspiration behind the lyrics. Some believe the song might contain a hidden message or playful jab at someone from Carpenter’s past. The humorous but sharp lyrics add to the song’s charm, making it both relatable and thought-provoking.

Music blogs and pop culture sites are already calling Manchild a standout track of the season. Following a successful year filled with chart-topping hits and a sold-out tour, Carpenter continues to prove her growing influence in the pop music world.

Whether it’s blasting in your car or trending on your feed, Manchild is quickly becoming the go-to anthem for summer 2025. With its fun beat and sharp lyrics, Sabrina Carpenter has once again struck pop gold.