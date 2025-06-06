Jamaat-e-islami demands tax exemption for salaries up to Rs. 125,000 in upcoming budget

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has called on the government to provide tax relief for salaried individuals earning up to Rs. 125,000 per month in the upcoming budget. Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, he expressed deep concern over the increasing tax burden on the middle class, saying it is pushing salaried workers into financial hardship.

He criticized the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) for failing to increase water supply to Karachi and said the much-delayed Ke-Four water project’s estimated cost has now ballooned to Rs. 200 billion. He urged authorities to speed up completion of these critical projects to address the city’s growing water crisis.

Rehman also condemned Israel’s ongoing military operations in Gaza and highlighted the silence of major Pakistani political parties on the issue. He appealed to the government and Field Marshal Asim Munir to convene a summit of military chiefs from countries supporting Palestine to coordinate efforts in resolving the crisis.

He strongly criticized the United States for vetoing a ceasefire resolution at the United Nations, calling America not a promoter of peace but an enemy of humanity. He blamed former President Donald Trump for prioritizing war over peace in the region, accusing the U.S. of supporting policies of genocide.

On the economic front, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said the recent budget is causing fear among common people due to increased taxes on salaried classes, while wealthy landlords continue to exploit the country’s resources. He demanded that the government immediately exempt individuals earning up to Rs. 125,000 from income tax to relieve financial pressure on the middle class and promote economic fairness.