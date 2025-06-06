Karachi moves to ban rickshaws, enforce heavy fines on traffic violations

The Sindh government has approved major changes to traffic rules in Karachi, including a complete ban on four-seater rickshaws and strict penalties for traffic violations. The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Sindh Interior and Law Minister Zia Lanjar, with top officials from the police, transport, and legal departments in attendance.

According to the new regulations, commercial and non-commercial vehicles must now pass mandatory fitness tests. Vehicle fitness checks will be handled through third-party services, and rickshaw drivers will need official permission to operate on city roads. The move aims to improve road safety and reduce accidents caused by unfit vehicles.

Strict fines have also been introduced to tackle traffic violations. A government vehicle driving in the wrong direction will face a fine of Rs. 200,000. Private motorcycles found going the wrong way will be fined Rs. 25,000. One-wheeling or stunt driving will be penalized with Rs. 100,000 on the first offense, increasing to Rs. 200,000 and Rs. 300,000 for repeat violations. Four-wheelers violating one-way rules will be fined Rs. 100,000.

Additional safety measures have been announced, including the mandatory installation of at least five cameras in cargo trucks. Water tankers and dumpers must also have trackers and sensors installed. Driving without a license will now result in fines of Rs. 25,000 for motorcycles and Rs. 50,000 for cars.

The revised rules will soon be presented to the Sindh Cabinet for final approval. Authorities also plan to integrate the systems of traffic police, transport, and excise departments. Traffic e-challans will be sent to vehicle owners’ registered home addresses. Those who fail to pay fines will not be allowed to sell or transfer their vehicles. A dedicated traffic magistrate will also be appointed to handle violation cases.