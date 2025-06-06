Love Guru & Deemak light up cinemas worldwide with star-studded comebacks

KARACHI – The long wait is finally over as two mega-budget Pakistani films, the romantic comedy Love Guru and the horror-comedy Deemak, have been released in cinemas across Pakistan and worldwide. Both films bring back beloved stars to the big screen after a long break, marking a major moment for Pakistani cinema.

Love Guru marks the big-screen return of superstars Humayun Saeed and Mahira Khan after three years. Meanwhile, Deemak features the comeback of industry veterans like Faysal Quraishi and Samina Peerzada, adding to the excitement among fans and film lovers. The return of these popular actors has sparked huge interest across the country.

Directed by Nadeem Baig, Love Guru is the first major release with a large cast and budget since The Legend of Maula Jatt. Written by Vasay Chaudhry, the film also stars Javed Sheikh and Ahmad Ali Butt. According to Humayun Saeed, it is his most expensive film yet, with a budget exceeding Rs. 25 crore. He confidently predicted that the film could cross Rs. 100 crore in box office earnings.

On the other hand, Deemak, directed by Rafay Rashdi, features a stellar cast including Samina Peerzada, Faysal Quraishi, Sonia Hussyn, and Javed Sheikh. It also boasts high production value and has generated buzz for its fresh blend of horror and comedy. This is one of the few films in recent years to challenge a romantic comedy at the box office.

Both films had their premieres in Karachi earlier this week. Deemak premiered first, followed by Love Guru on the night of June 5. Fans showed overwhelming support on social media, especially after a video of Mahira Khan leading a collective prayer for the film’s box office success went viral.

Though both films are expected to perform well, early predictions from critics and fans suggest that Love Guru will outshine Deemak in terms of earnings. However, the real winner is Pakistani cinema, which is finally witnessing a powerful revival with quality content and star-studded releases.