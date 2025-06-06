Pakistan strongly condemns Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, calls for global action

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has strongly condemned the recent airstrikes carried out by Israeli forces on Beirut’s southern suburbs and parts of southern Lebanon on June 5, 2025. The strikes, which occurred just before Eid al-Adha, have sparked outrage and concern in the international community.

In an official statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said these attacks are a clear violation of international law, Lebanon’s sovereignty, and the ceasefire agreement signed in November 2024. The statement emphasized that such actions endanger innocent lives and pose a serious threat to regional peace and stability.

“The reckless use of force threatens civilian lives, fuels regional instability, and undermines efforts for lasting peace,” the statement read. Pakistan expressed its full support and solidarity with the government and people of Lebanon during this difficult time.

Furthermore, the Foreign Office urged immediate international intervention to stop the violence. “We call upon the United Nations and ceasefire mediators to take swift and effective action to hold Israeli forces accountable and prevent further escalation,” the statement added.

This is not the first time Pakistan has spoken out against Israeli military actions in the region. The country remains committed to promoting peace, justice, and upholding the principles of international law in all global conflicts.

As tensions continue to rise in the Middle East, Pakistan’s call for accountability and peace highlights the urgent need for diplomatic solutions and stronger international pressure to protect civilian lives and restore stability.