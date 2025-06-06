Russia launches massive air assault on Kyiv, killing four and injuring dozens

Russia launched a massive overnight missile and drone attack on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, killing four people and injuring at least 20 others. According to Ukrainian officials, powerful explosions shook the city as drones and cruise missiles targeted various districts, leaving widespread damage and fear among residents.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed that 16 of the injured were hospitalized. The attack disrupted the city’s metro system, as a missile strike damaged a train between stations. In the Solomenskiy district, a Russian drone slammed into an apartment building, carving a large hole and setting parts of the structure on fire. Falling debris crushed cars parked nearby.

Reuters reporters on the ground described hearing the constant buzzing of kamikaze drones followed by bursts of anti-aircraft fire and loud blasts that rattled windows across the city. Residents rushed to underground metro stations and parking garages to take shelter as the assault continued for hours.

Ukraine’s air force confirmed that Kyiv had been targeted with both Kalibr cruise missiles and attack drones. The attack is believed to be a response to a recent Ukrainian operation, where drones destroyed several of Russia’s strategic bombers stationed deep inside Russian territory.

The Kremlin had warned of retaliation through a message reportedly delivered by former U.S. President Donald Trump, following his call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The situation remains tense, with further escalations feared as both sides continue their high-stakes military strikes.