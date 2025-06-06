Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza refugee camps and hospital, 50 palestinians martyred

Israeli forces have intensified their deadly airstrikes in Gaza, targeting refugee camps and Al-Ahli Hospital. According to international media reports, at least 50 Palestinians were martyred in these latest attacks. The strikes have caused severe destruction and added to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region.

The Israeli military continues its violent campaign across Gaza, where repeated airstrikes are claiming more innocent lives every day. Among the latest targets were densely populated refugee camps and medical facilities. The bombing of Al-Ahli Hospital, in particular, has sparked global outrage, as hospitals are considered protected zones under international law.

In addition to the strikes in Gaza, Israel also launched attacks on Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon. These bombings destroyed multiple buildings, and fears of civilian casualties have also risen. The situation in both Gaza and Lebanon remains highly volatile, with growing concerns about a wider regional conflict.

Meanwhile, political efforts for a ceasefire continue. Senior Hamas leader Khalil Al-Hayya stated that the group did not reject U.S. envoy Steve Wiktor’s recent proposals. Instead, Hamas requested some changes to the suggestions. He also confirmed that Hamas is willing to participate in a new round of peace talks.

Despite these diplomatic efforts, the violence shows no sign of slowing down. As civilian deaths rise, pressure mounts on the international community to intervene. The people of Gaza continue to suffer under constant threat, with hospitals, homes, and shelters all under fire.