Australia to tour Pakistan for white-ball series early next year, confirms CA chief

Cricket Australia (CA) has confirmed that its national team will tour Pakistan early next year for a white-ball series. The tour is part of the ongoing cooperation between Cricket Australia and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). According to CA Chief Executive Todd Greenburg, the discussions are moving forward in a positive direction. He shared the update during an online media interaction earlier this week.

As per the ICC’s Future Tours Programme (FTP) for 2025–27, Australia is scheduled to visit Pakistan in February–March 2026. That tour will include three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). However, Greenburg revealed efforts are being made to include another white-ball series earlier in 2026. He mentioned that both boards are working to find a suitable window for the matches.

Greenburg said Australia’s previous tour of Pakistan in 2022 played a big role in their decision. That series, which included Tests and white-ball matches, was Australia’s first visit to Pakistan in nearly 24 years. He described it as a positive experience in terms of hospitality and security. He also praised Pakistan for successfully hosting the ICC Champions Trophy.

Furthermore, Greenburg expressed interest in more cricketing exchanges between the two nations. He said both boards are looking for chances to include red-ball and white-ball games in their schedules. He also highlighted the possibility of leading Pakistani players joining the Big Bash League, which could improve the quality of the tournament.

This announcement reflects growing trust and cooperation between the two cricket boards. With security concerns now easing and successful past tours as proof, more international cricket is expected in Pakistan. Fans from both countries can look forward to exciting contests in the near future.