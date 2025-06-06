West warns Iran with UN action over nuclear program defiance

Western countries are preparing to file a strong resolution against Iran at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) next week. The resolution will condemn Iran for not following nuclear rules, diplomatic sources revealed. The United States and European nations plan to present this resolution during the IAEA board meeting in Vienna on June 11. They may also refer the issue to the United Nations Security Council if Iran continues to resist.

This move follows a recent IAEA report highlighting Iran’s “lack of cooperation” on its nuclear activities. Western allies want to increase pressure on Tehran to limit uranium enrichment and comply with international agreements.

Iran rejected the IAEA report, calling it politically motivated. It also accused Israel of providing false information. Tehran insists its nuclear program is for peaceful energy purposes, denying any plans to develop weapons.

Diplomatic talks between the US and Iran, mediated by Oman, aim to find a deal that would limit Iran’s nuclear work in exchange for easing sanctions. However, no agreement has been reached yet.

Officials said the upcoming UN action is a final warning to Iran. They want Tehran to show goodwill, but if Iran does not comply soon, the Security Council could impose new sanctions in the coming months.