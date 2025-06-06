Mega budget film ‘Love Guru’ premieres with star-studded glamour in Karachi

The much-awaited romantic comedy film Love Guru, starring Humayun Saeed and Mahira Khan, held a grand premiere in Karachi that has captured the attention of fans and celebrities alike. Videos and photos from the event quickly went viral on social media.

The premiere saw the full cast and crew in attendance, alongside many well-known showbiz personalities. Fans enjoyed seeing Mahira Khan and other stars, whose pictures and videos sparked lively conversations online.

Among the celebrities present were Fawad Khan, Saba Faisal, Tabish Hashmi, Farhan Saeed, and Urwa Hocane, all praising the film’s story and visuals during the special screening. The event highlighted the film’s charm and strong appeal. Viral images and videos also featured Mahira Khan, Urwa Hocane, Saba Faisal, and her daughter Saadiya Faisal, who all participated enthusiastically in the premiere. Their presence added a warm and exciting atmosphere to the occasion.

Just days before Love Guru’s premiere, another highly anticipated film, Deemak, also premiered. Both films are set to release nationwide and internationally on June 6, 2025, promising a festive cinematic experience for audiences.

During promotions, Humayun Saeed shared that Lo Guru is his most expensive film to date, with a budget exceeding 250 million rupees. He expressed confidence that the film will earn over 1 billion rupees. Mahira Khan also joined a promotional event, praying collectively for the film’s success, a moment warmly received on social media.