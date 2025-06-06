Trump’s travel ban deepens refugee crisis for afghans in Pakistan

In a significant setback for thousands of Afghan nationals awaiting resettlement in the United States from Pakistan, President Donald Trump signed a proclamation reinstating a travel ban on citizens from 12 countries, including Afghanistan.

The banned countries are Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. Trump cited concerns over “foreign terrorists” and security threats as the justification for the ban. Additionally, entry from seven other countries—including Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela—will face partial restrictions.

Effective June 9, 2025, the ban does not affect visas issued before this date but halts new admissions from these nations. The proclamation is part of Trump’s broader immigration crackdown launched early in his second term.

The ban deals a severe blow to the 10,000–15,000 Afghans currently stranded in Pakistan, many of whom worked with coalition forces during the Afghanistan conflict and have been waiting for special immigration visas since the US withdrawal and Taliban takeover in 2021.

Trump emphasized national security as the primary reason behind the move, highlighting issues like inadequate vetting, poor cooperation on visa security, and instances of violent attacks, including a recent gasoline bomb attack on pro-Israel demonstrators.

Neither the Taliban-led Afghan foreign ministry nor Pakistan’s foreign ministry has yet responded to inquiries about the impact of the ban on Afghan refugees stranded in Pakistan.