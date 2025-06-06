Pakistan accelerates $1 billion port investment to boost maritime trade and modernise infrastructure

The government of Pakistan is fast-tracking a $1 billion investment deal with Hutchison Port Holdings Limited to upgrade key port facilities. Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry announced the plan to modernise Karachi International Container Terminal (KICT) and South Asia Pakistan Terminals Limited (SAPT).

At a recent event hosted by Pakistan Intermodal Limited’s Managing Director Aasim A. Siddiqui, Minister Chaudhry stressed the government’s strong commitment to improving maritime infrastructure and expanding operational capacity. Senior executives from shipping companies and terminal operators also attended the gathering.

The minister highlighted efforts to attract major global shipping companies to invest in Pakistan’s maritime sector, leveraging the country’s strategic geographic position. This move aims to enhance Pakistan’s trade capabilities and strengthen its role in international shipping.

In March 2025, Minister Chaudhry met with Andy Tsoi, Managing Director of Hutchison Port Holdings, to formalise accelerating the investment plan. The talks focused on speeding up regulatory approvals, infrastructure upgrades, and supply chain improvements. They also emphasised automation, digitalisation, and eco-friendly port solutions to support sustainable growth.

Chaudhry underlined the importance of Pakistan’s seaports, which handle over 90% of the nation’s trade and contribute more than 10% to the country’s GDP. The sector also provides jobs to over two million people, with Karachi Port Trust managing more than 125 million tons of cargo yearly.

Furthermore, the minister pointed out that Pakistan spends $6-8 billion annually on freight costs due to reliance on foreign shipping companies. The new investment is expected to reduce these expenses while boosting national revenue and maritime efficiency.