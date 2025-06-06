Justice for Sana yousaf: Islamabad’s aurat march demands strong action against killer

Islamabad – Organisers of the Aurat March held a large protest outside the Islamabad Press Club on Friday, calling for justice for 17-year-old TikToker Sana Yousaf, who was brutally shot dead in her home on June 2.

Sana Yousaf, a popular social media influencer, was killed by 22-year-old Umar Hayat from Faisalabad. The police revealed that the suspect murdered her after she refused to accept his friendship proposal. Authorities quickly arrested Umar and registered a case on June 3.

The shocking murder has sparked outrage nationwide, with many public figures from the entertainment industry, politics, and civil society condemning the killing. There is a strong demand for the government and courts to ensure the accused faces the harshest possible punishment.

The protest attracted a diverse crowd, including young students, working women, domestic helpers, and concerned citizens. They carried banners with slogans such as “Saying No is My Right,” “The One Who Kills for ‘Honour’ Has None,” highlighting women’s rights and the urgent need to end violence against women.

Protesters urged the government, police, and judiciary to take immediate and strict action not only to punish Sana’s killer but also to deter similar crimes in the future. They emphasized the importance of protecting women’s safety and dignity in society.

Photos and videos of the protest shared on social media drew widespread attention, showing a united demand for justice and change. The Aurat March organisers vowed to continue their struggle against gender-based violence until real reforms are made.