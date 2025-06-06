Starlink’s high-speed internet faces delays in Pakistan over cost and security issues

Starlink, the, is facing major delays in launching in Pakistan due to pricing concerns, security issues, and pending regulatory approvals. The service, which uses Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites, aims to bring fast internet to underserved areas but has hit several roadblocks.

Although Starlink could improve connectivity in remote regions, its high cost is a major hurdle. The residential package may cost around PKR 35,000 per month, with a one-time installation fee of PKR 110,000. Business packages are even higher, priced at PKR 95,000 monthly with setup charges of PKR 220,000. In contrast, local ISPs offer much cheaper options between PKR 2,500 and PKR 12,000.

While Starlink received a temporary no objection certificate (NOC) in March 2025, it is still waiting for a full commercial license. The company must meet several conditions, including security clearance from the Ministry of Interior and compliance with the Pakistan Space Activity Rules 2024 and the National Space Policy 2023.

Experts are also concerned about Starlink’s ability to operate independently of national gateways and local service providers. This could create challenges for content monitoring and lawful access, raising national security and data regulation concerns.

According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the licensing process is ongoing. A PTA official confirmed that affordability, security, and alignment with Pakistan’s ICT goals are being thoroughly reviewed before giving final approval.

Until then, Starlink’s official launch in Pakistan remains uncertain, despite the demand for better internet services in rural and remote areas. The service’s success will largely depend on how these regulatory and pricing issues are resolved.