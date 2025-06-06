Millions stone the devil as haj enters final stage in Saudi Arabia

Mina, Saudi Arabia – Over 1.6 million Muslim pilgrims took part in the symbolic “stoning of the devil” ritual on Friday, as the annual Haj pilgrimage neared its end. This important ritual marks the final major step before pilgrims begin celebrating Eidul Azha. Pakistan will observe the festival tomorrow (Saturday).

From early morning, pilgrims walked toward Mina, near Makkah, to throw stones at three large walls called the Jamarat. These walls represent the devil. The ritual honours Prophet Ibrahim (A.S), who, according to Islamic tradition, threw stones at Satan when he tried to stop him from following God’s command.

Despite the hot weather, many pilgrims said the process went smoothly. “It took just five minutes,” said Wael Ahmed, an Egyptian pilgrim. Others, like Howakita from Guinea, said celebrating Eid in Makkah felt joyful and spiritual. On Thursday, pilgrims gathered at Mount Arafat, where the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) gave his final sermon.

Authorities in Saudi Arabia took strong measures this year to prevent heat-related deaths. They warned people to avoid being outdoors between 10 am and 4 pm due to extreme temperatures. Security was tight, and illegal pilgrims were stopped from entering Makkah. Last year, over 1,300 people died during Haj due to heat, most of them without official permits.

This year’s Haj had the lowest number of pilgrims in 30 years (except during Covid). King Salman of Saudi Arabia thanked God for the chance to host Haj again. Meanwhile, Iran’s leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, urged pilgrims to pray for Gaza and seek victory over oppression.