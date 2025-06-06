Trump praises Pakistan’s ‘strong leadership’, takes credit for India-Pakistan ceasefire

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump has once again credited his administration for brokering a ceasefire between Pakistan and India, calling Pakistan’s leadership “very strong” and praising the role of trade in de-escalating tensions.

Speaking during a joint press conference with the German Chancellor at the White House, Trump said he made it clear to both countries that if bullets were flying, trade would stop. He reiterated that his administration used trade as leverage to help end the violent standoff, which he claimed could have become a “nuclear disaster.”

The crisis followed the Pahalgam incident in Indian-occupied Kashmir where 26 tourists died, triggering days of cross-border strikes between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. India blamed Pakistan, which strongly denied any involvement. In response to India’s unprovoked attacks, Pakistan launched Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, downing six Indian fighter jets and repelling drone intrusions before the US-led mediation helped secure a ceasefire on May 10.

Trump, speaking separately at the Saudi Arabia-US Investment Forum 2025, again called the ceasefire “historic” and joked that perhaps India and Pakistan could “have a nice dinner together” now. He said millions of lives were at stake as the conflict escalated rapidly but was stopped just in time.

He concluded by thanking the leadership of both countries, stressing that Pakistan and India have “great leaders who understood the stakes.” He added that the US, with “the greatest military in the world,” prefers diplomacy but is always prepared to act.