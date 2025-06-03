Virat Kohli ends wait, RCB win first-ever IPL title

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally lifted their maiden IPL trophy after 18 seasons, defeating Punjab Kings by a narrow margin of six runs in a dramatic final. Virat Kohli, RCB’s star and the league’s most loyal player, led from the front with a solid 43 off 35 balls, helping his team post 190-9.

Punjab Kings, who were also eyeing their first title, fought hard till the end. Their innings finished at 184-7, just short of the target. Shashank Singh played a brilliant knock, scoring 61 not out off 30 balls, including 22 runs in the final four balls, but it wasn’t enough.

RCB’s innings started strong with Kohli and Phil Salt opening. Salt hit a quick 16 off 9, but wickets kept falling in the middle overs. Despite contributions from Livingstone (25) and others, RCB couldn’t cross 200. Arshdeep Singh bowled a remarkable final over, taking three wickets, giving Punjab hope.

In the chase, Punjab lost key wickets early, including skipper Shreyas Iyer for just 1. A middle-order recovery by Nehal Wadhera and Shashank brought them back into the game, but RCB’s bowlers, especially Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar, kept their cool in the final overs.

This victory is also a big moment for coach Andy Flower, who joined RCB in 2024. After years of coming close and falling short, Kohli’s dream is now reality. With over 8,600 IPL runs, he finally adds a title to his legendary career, ending one of cricket’s most emotional journeys.