Imran Khan takes over as PTI patron-in-chief, vows nationwide protests

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken on the formal role of Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) while Barrister Gohar Ali Khan remains the party’s Chairman. The announcement came from Gohar himself during a media talk outside Adiala Jail, where Imran Khan is currently incarcerated.

Gohar revealed that the protest strategy of the party has shifted, with responsibilities moving from Ali Amin Gandapur to Omar Ayub and Salman Akram Raja. Imran Khan will now lead a nationwide protest movement, though no exact start date has been confirmed. Gohar added that PTI is not currently engaged in dialogue with any side but that Imran Khan has kept the option of negotiations with the establishment open.

Imran Khan reportedly told party leaders that he has no option left but protest, stating that all doors have been closed on him. Instead of focusing only on Islamabad, demonstrations will now be organized throughout the country, with directions flowing through Omar Ayub under Khan’s instructions.

Addressing rumours, Gohar denied reports of his removal as chairman, calling them false and malicious. He emphasized that Khan continues to support the current leadership and appreciates the sacrifices of party members. Gohar also warned of the legal consequences if the chairmanship were ever left vacant.

He concluded by saying that PTI will continue its peaceful struggle, demanding fair trials, timely court hearings, and respect for democratic rights. Gohar also alleged election rigging in Sialkot and highlighted the delays in reserved seat decisions, urging authorities to let “common sense prevail.”