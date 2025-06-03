Record 135,000 Pakistanis seek asylum abroad amid rising visa restrictions

ISLAMABAD: A Senate committee learned on Tuesday that 135,000 Pakistanis applied for asylum in Europe and the US over the last two years. Of these, 125,000 sought refuge in various European countries, while more than 10,000 applied in the United States. This information was shared by the Director General of Passports during a meeting chaired by Senator Zeeshan Khanzada.

The DG also revealed that over 52,000 Pakistanis were deported during the same period. Iran deported 34,000 Pakistanis trying to enter illegally, while Saudi Arabia sent back 5,000 Pakistanis involved in begging. Moreover, Saudi Arabia has cut down its work visa quota and tightened visa rules for Pakistanis.

Officials confirmed that some countries like the UAE, Italy, and the UK have suspended student visa programs for Pakistani applicants. They added that many Pakistanis are being repatriated immediately under the Passport Act, avoiding lengthy legal trials. Passports of deported individuals have been blocked, and those involved in crimes abroad face strict penalties.

Despite these challenges, officials highlighted that over 10.3 million skilled and professional Pakistanis continue working abroad. Their remittances play a crucial role in supporting Pakistan’s economy. This shows that Pakistanis remain an important part of the global workforce despite recent visa restrictions and deportations.

The Senate committee’s findings underline the urgent need for policies that address these migration trends. They also stress improving conditions at home to reduce the pressure on Pakistanis to seek asylum abroad.