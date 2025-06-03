Pakistan’s Tariq Fatemi hands PM’s letter to Russia’s Lavrov, pushes for stronger ties

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant, Tariq Fatemi, met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow. During the meeting, Fatemi delivered a personal letter from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to President Vladimir Putin. He also conveyed the Prime Minister’s warm wishes and Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening ties with Russia.

The two sides discussed key areas including energy, regional connectivity, and trade. Fatemi emphasized Pakistan’s interest in expanding cooperation across multiple sectors. He also briefed the Russian minister on recent developments in South Asia, expressing concerns over rising tensions due to India’s water-related actions.

Fatemi highlighted the risks of suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and blocking river flows. He said such moves could worsen regional tensions. He urged greater international attention and support for maintaining peace and balance in South Asia.

The Russian Foreign Minister expressed satisfaction with the current state of Pakistan-Russia relations. He confirmed Russia’s interest in working with Pakistan, especially in counterterrorism efforts. He appreciated Pakistan’s viewpoint on the regional situation and welcomed open dialogue.

Lavrov added that Russia is ready to enhance cooperation with Pakistan under the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). He said both countries can work together in several areas within this framework, aiming for stronger and stable regional partnerships.