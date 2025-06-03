Pakistan warns of regional threat, urges France to back peace talks with India

A Pakistani diplomatic team met France’s UN ambassador, Jérôme Bonnafont, in New York. The meeting was led by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The team shared serious concerns about India’s recent military actions. They said these actions are a threat to regional peace. They also called them a clear violation of international laws.

The delegation explained that India blamed Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack without any solid proof. This, they said, could lead to serious consequences. They also highlighted India’s attacks on civilians and damage to infrastructure. Moreover, they criticized India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty. According to them, India is trying to make such attacks a new normal.

Bilawal stressed that South Asia is a nuclear region and cannot afford such tensions. He warned that India’s actions could create long-term dangers. He also said Pakistan remains fully committed to ending terrorism. However, he added, terrorism must not be used for political purposes by any country.

The Pakistani team urged France to support peace efforts. They asked France to push India to continue the ceasefire. They also requested France to help restore the Indus Waters Treaty. Furthermore, they called for the start of proper talks between India and Pakistan. They believe this is key to long-lasting peace in South Asia.

In response, Ambassador Bonnafont supported the idea of peace and dialogue. He said France values calm and cooperation between nations. He also stressed the need to follow international rules. Other members of the Pakistani delegation included Hina Rabbani Khar, Sherry Rehman, and several senior diplomats.