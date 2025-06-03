Oil sales rise 10% in may as smuggling drops and demand improves

Oil sales in Pakistan rose 10% year-on-year in May 2025, reaching 1.53 million tons. The increase was also 5% higher than the previous month. Experts link this rise to multiple factors. These include cheaper fuel prices, higher diesel demand due to wheat harvesting, reduced fuel smuggling, and signs of better economic activity.

From July 2024 to May 2025, oil companies sold 14.76 million tons of fuel. This marks a 7% rise compared to the same period last year. If we exclude furnace oil (FO), sales stood at 1.45 million tons in May, up 10% from last year and 6% from April. Over the 11 months, sales without FO reached 14.08 million tons, a 9% year-on-year increase.

Product-wise, petrol sales rose by 15% to 700,000 tons in May. High-speed diesel sales were also up by 5% from last year, reaching 672,000 tons. Furnace oil sales grew 16% year-on-year but fell 5% month-on-month to 80,000 tons. The rise in petrol and diesel use helped push overall sales higher.

Among oil companies, Attock Petroleum saw mixed results. Its May sales were 137,000 tons, down 2% from last year but up 9% from April. Pakistan State Oil, the largest player, sold 642,000 tons in May, down 3% year-on-year but up 3% month-on-month. Meanwhile, smaller players like Wafi Energy and HASCOL saw big gains. WAFI’s sales jumped 23%, and HASCOL’s rose 31%, hitting a two-year high.

However, analysts warn that demand may slow in the coming months. The Kharif crop season is ending, and schools are closing for summer. These factors could reduce mobility and fuel use. Moreover, the government may raise the petroleum levy to Rs100 per litre in the upcoming budget. This could lead to higher fuel prices and hurt demand further. So, while current sales are strong, challenges may lie ahead.