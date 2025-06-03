Sindh approves Karachi’s first silicon valley-style tech zone in education city

The Sindh government has officially received approval to establish the province’s first Special Technology Zone (STZ) on a 500-acre site in Karachi Education City, located in Gadap. The zone, modeled after Silicon Valley, is expected to become a major center for innovation and technology. Pakistan’s Special Technology Zone Authority granted the approval, marking a significant step toward transforming Karachi into a regional tech hub.

According to Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister on Investment, eight leading investors—both local and international—have already shown interest in the project. The STZ will host companies and institutions focusing on smart manufacturing, cybersecurity, health tech, blockchain, automation, agri-tech, 5G, and clean energy.

Qamar highlighted that the tech zone aims to bridge academia and industry, fostering innovation and offering youth access to modern skills and high-value jobs. He emphasized the STZ’s role in advancing technology and creating education and employment opportunities in the province.

The project is also part of a broader strategy to boost Sindh’s digital economy. Development of the master plan is already underway, with rapid progress being made to ensure the zone becomes functional soon. Once complete, it is expected to help modernize the region’s economy and create thousands of skilled jobs.

With its focus on cutting-edge sectors and strong investor interest, the STZ could position Karachi as a tech leader in South Asia. The initiative reflects the government’s commitment to driving growth through innovation, industry collaboration, and youth empowerment.