Field Marshal led a response India will never forget, declares Shehbaz



Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued a strong warning to India, declaring that the lesson taught by Pakistan’s armed forces under the leadership of Field Marshal Asim Munir will never be forgotten. Addressing a peace and security jirga in Peshawar, the PM referenced India’s recent cross-border aggression on May 6 and 7, stating that the response delivered by Pakistan’s military was decisive and unforgettable.

The gathering included top civil and military leadership, including Field Marshal Asim Munir, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, and Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, along with tribal elders and representatives. Shehbaz praised the bravery and loyalty of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s people, calling them defenders of Pakistan who have consistently stood by the nation since 1947.

He also honoured the sacrifices of the province, referencing past tragedies like the 2016 APS attack, and assured the tribal leaders that their concerns, particularly about resource allocation and development, would be addressed. A committee is to be formed to review KP’s share in the NFC Award, with a meeting set for August.

Shehbaz highlighted that KP remains on the front lines of the war against terrorism, and while provinces like Balochistan also suffer, the NFC has yet to extend similar support to them. He reiterated financial commitments to KP, amounting to over Rs700 billion, and promised that funding will continue until terrorism is fully eliminated.

The Prime Minister also addressed rising tensions with India following the recent skirmish, claiming that Modi’s government is reeling from a humiliating defeat and reacting with threats — including talk of cutting off water. Shehbaz responded sharply: “Every drop of water is the right of Pakistanis. If India acts again, it will be taught a lesson once more.”

Shehbaz emphasized the need for unity and economic reform. “Just as we earned dignity in war, we must now rise economically,” he said, calling for collective decision-making among provinces, especially regarding water management, to counter India’s hostile designs.