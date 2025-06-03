Fazlur Rehman’s opposition to child marriage law triggers backlash online

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has drawn sharp criticism after announcing protests against the newly enacted Islamabad Capital Territory Child Marriage Restraint Bill. Signed into law by President Asif Ali Zardari, the bill sets the minimum marriage age at 18 for both boys and girls and introduces strict penalties for violations.

Fazl claimed the law goes against Islamic teachings and accused the government of promoting a foreign agenda driven by international organisations like the IMF and UN. At a press conference, he warned the bill was a threat to Pakistan’s Islamic identity, accusing authorities of weakening democracy and empowering extremist narratives by bypassing religious consultation.

His stance has sparked a strong backlash on social media, where many users defended the law as a much-needed step to protect minors from exploitation and abuse. Critics questioned why religious leaders are opposing a law meant to safeguard children, especially when such groups rarely protest against child abuse or exploitation.

Human rights advocates and progressive voices have called for counter-protests, demanding that rational and pro-child protection laws be upheld. Many praised the legislation for recognising the harmful consequences of early marriage, particularly for girls, including health risks, psychological trauma, and limited educational opportunities.

Despite resistance from religious parties and the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has backed the bill. The HRCP condemned CII’s objections as a direct attack on child welfare and urged the government not to cave to religious pressure. Under the law, violators could face up to three years in prison and heavy fines, while courts are empowered to protect whistleblowers and victims’ identities.