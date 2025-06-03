Nida Yasir believes evil eye affects her family after social media posts

TV host Nida Yasir recently shared her personal experience with the evil eye, saying that every time she posts pictures of her children online, they fall sick shortly afterward.

During a segment on her morning show focused on the concept of the evil eye, Nida said she has spent years in front of the camera and is now so comfortable that she often speaks without overthinking. However, she admitted this sometimes results in unexpected consequences.

She revealed that both she and her husband, Yasir Nawaz, prefer to show their real selves on camera—talking openly about their flaws rather than only their good sides. Even with this honesty, they continue to face challenges that she believes are linked to negative energy from others.

Nida also said that she used to wonder why celebrities cover their children’s faces with emojis in photos, but now she understands why. She has observed that her kids usually experience health issues right after she shares their pictures online.

Despite being aware of the risks, she admitted that she doesn’t always take precautions. Towards the end of the segment, Nida humorously mentioned posting about her 23rd wedding anniversary and said she’s now waiting to see how soon an argument with her husband will follow.