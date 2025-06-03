New zealand awards central contracts — Pakistani-origin Abbas among first-timers

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has announced its central contracts for the 2025–26 season, highlighting a blend of emerging talents and experienced players. Notably, Pakistani-born fast bowler Mohammad Abbas has earned his first central contract following a standout debut series against Pakistan earlier this year. Joining him are fellow newcomers Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, and Adithya Ashok, all of whom have impressed on the international stage.

In contrast, several established players have opted for flexibility. Kane Williamson, New Zealand’s former captain, has once again declined a central contract, choosing instead a casual playing agreement to accommodate opportunities in overseas T20 leagues. This decision allows him to extend his international career while maintaining availability for the national team outside the New Zealand summer.

Similarly, Devon Conway and Finn Allen have opted for casual contracts, enabling them to participate in leagues like South Africa’s SA20 and Australia’s Big Bash League. These moves reflect a broader trend where players seek greater flexibility to balance international commitments with lucrative franchise opportunities.

The central contract list also includes returning players such as Ajaz Patel, reflecting NZC’s focus on depth and readiness for upcoming international fixtures. However, notable absentees include experienced spinners Ish Sodhi and Ajaz Patel, who have not been offered contracts, possibly due to the rise of younger talents like Adithya Ashok.

NZC’s approach underscores a strategic balance between nurturing emerging players and accommodating the evolving landscape of international and franchise cricket.