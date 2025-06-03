Civil Society and Child Rights Activists Welcome Approval of Punjab’s First Child Protection Policy

Civil society organizations and child rights advocates across Punjab have warmly welcomed the approval of the province’s first-ever Child Protection Policy by the Punjab Cabinet. This landmark decision has been hailed as a crucial step toward protection and well-being of children in the province.

Iftikhar Mubarik, Executive Director of Search for Justice, praised the approval, describing it as a significant move by the provincial government. While appreciating this positive development, he emphasized the importance of backing the policy with adequate budgetary allocations to ensure its implementation in true letter and spirit. “With the provincial government currently finalizing its annual budget, this is the right time to allocate sufficient resources for child protection and well-being,” Mubarik stated. He further stressed the need for an Action Plan under the policy that defines clear roles and responsibilities for various administrative departments, including the School Education Department, Special Education Department, Prosecution Department, Planning & Development Department, Police, Health Department, Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Maal Department, Punjab Social Protection Authority, the legal community, civil society organizations, INGOs, and UN agencies. Coordinated interventions must be streamlined to achieve the policy’s goals effectively, he added.

Rashida Qureshi, Convenor of the Children Advocacy Network (CAN) Pakistan, called for the development and implementation of Child Protection Budgeting Guidelines across all government departments in Punjab. Highlighting that child protection is a cross-cutting issue falling under the jurisdiction of multiple government entities and statutory bodies, she pointed out that fragmentation often leads to resource gaps. “These guidelines would serve as a strategic tool to integrate dedicated budget lines and planning mechanisms for child protection into the annual development and operational budgets of all departments — not just the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau,” Qureshi stated. She emphasized that such a framework would enhance interdepartmental coordination, improve resource allocation, and strengthen accountability, ultimately ensuring the holistic protection of children.

Mudasser Ahmad, Coordinator of the Child Rights Movement (CRM) Punjab, also welcomed the approval of the Child Protection Policy. He expressed hope for immediate action to ensure that the policy’s objectives are effectively realized and that children across Punjab benefit from this important milestone. He particularly emphasized that District-Level Child Protection Committees are crucial for ensuring the oversight of child protection issues at both the district and tehsil levels. These committees, he noted, must develop strategies and actions that improve the likelihood of protecting children. Effective collaboration within government departments will be key to achieving the intended outcomes of the Child Protection Policy. Mudasser further stated that with the approval of the policy, the role of the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB), as the custodian of the policy document, has been significantly enhanced. He urged the CPWB to act efficiently and facilitative in coordinating the policy’s implementation across departments. He also highlighted that the Government of Punjab must strategically engage with civil society organizations (CSOs). Given that key components of the policy — such as awareness raising, behavioral change communication, community mobilization, and case management — rely heavily on community-based interventions, the role of CSOs cannot be underestimated.

Abeeha Batool, a 16-year-old Child Human Rights Defender, also expressed her happiness over the approval of the Child Protection Policy. She emphasized that the Government of Punjab should strategically engage children in the implementation and monitoring processes, as children are the ultimate beneficiaries of this policy. Abeeha highlighted that ensuring meaningful child participation at all levels is not only essential for making the policy truly responsive to their needs and rights, but also aligns with Pakistan’s commitments under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. She further stressed that incorporating children’s voices would lead to more informed, inclusive, and effective child protection interventions, ultimately ensuring that no decision about children is made without their active involvement.

The approval of Punjab’s first Child Protection Policy marks a pivotal moment in advancing children’s rights and protection in the province. Civil society organizations urge the government to move swiftly from policy approval to effective implementation, ensuring that all children — regardless of their background — are safeguarded and empowered. Sustained political will, adequate resource allocation, interdepartmental collaboration, and active engagement with civil society are essential to translating this policy into meaningful change for children across Punjab.