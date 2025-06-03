Shahrah-e-Bhutto to reopen for traffic after eid, says Sindh CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced that Shahrah-e-Bhutto will reopen for traffic up to Qayyumabad Interchange right after Eid. He chaired a meeting to review the project’s progress, joined by senior officials including Sharjeel Memon, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, and Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah.

During the briefing, officials told the CM that construction from Shah Faisal Colony to Qayyumabad Interchange is nearly finished. Murad Ali Shah confirmed that the road will be opened soon to ease traffic congestion in Karachi’s eastern corridor.

Officials reported that 50% of the work at the Jam Sadiq Bridge entrance to Shahrah-e-Bhutto is completed. The remaining work depends on finalising Yellow Line infrastructure. The CM urged swift action to avoid further delays.

The EBM Interchange is fully complete, while 98% of work on the southern portion of Qayyumabad Interchange is done, according to project officials. These interchanges are essential to the city’s traffic improvement plans.

At Sammo Goth, progress continues on a 4-kilometer expressway section. Out of 1,380 girders, 520 are in place, with 860 still pending. The CM directed authorities to accelerate construction to complete the remaining work quickly.