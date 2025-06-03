Seven Indian-backed terrorists killed in Balochistan operations, weapons recovered

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani security forces successfully killed seven Indian-sponsored terrorists in two separate intelligence-based operations in Balochistan, according to a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

The first operation was carried out in the Mach area of Kachhi district on June 2 after reports of terrorist presence linked to the group “Fitna al Hindustan.” During the operation, forces engaged the hideout, leading to the death of five terrorists after an intense exchange of fire.

In a separate operation in Margand, Kalat district, two more terrorists from the same network were neutralized. Both operations led to the recovery of weapons, ammunition, and explosives. The terrorists were reportedly involved in various criminal and terror-related activities across the province.

ISPR emphasized that Pakistan’s security forces remain committed to eliminating terrorism, especially that backed by foreign entities. The military reaffirmed the nation’s resolve to bring all such perpetrators and their facilitators to justice.

Meanwhile, Director General ISPR, Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, highlighted during Hilal Talks 2025 that India and its proxies are a direct threat to regional peace. He stated that Balochistan is an inseparable part of Pakistan and plays a vital role in its culture and economy.

He further revealed that Indian agencies support terrorists with funding, training, and logistics, using Afghanistan as a base. He urged the youth of Balochistan to reject violence and choose education and development, adding that the province holds the potential to become Pakistan’s richest region.