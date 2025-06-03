Tragedy in Islamabad: 17-year-old tiktoker Sana Yousuf shot dead, suspect arrested

ISLAMABAD – In a shocking incident, 17-year-old content creator Sana Yousuf was shot dead outside her home in Islamabad’s G-13 sector on Monday, June 2. The teenager, originally from Upper Chitral, was known for her social media presence, especially on TikTok.

According to Islamabad Police, the suspect briefly spoke with Sana outside her house before pulling out a weapon and firing at her. She was shot twice and died on the spot. The horrifying act took place within the jurisdiction of Sumbal Police Station.

The attacker managed to flee the scene but was later arrested in Faisalabad. Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the arrest on his official X (formerly Twitter) account. Authorities are now investigating the motive behind the murder, with initial reports pointing toward a possible honor-based killing.

Sana’s body was moved to PIMS Hospital for a postmortem examination. After completion of legal procedures, the body was handed over to her grieving family. Her sudden and violent death has sparked outrage and sorrow among her followers and the general public.

Meanwhile, police have started collecting evidence from the crime scene and nearby CCTV footage. Investigators are working around the clock to gather all necessary details and ensure that the suspect is brought to justice.

This tragic event has raised serious questions about the safety of young digital content creators in Pakistan, and the growing threat of violence against women. Calls for stronger protection and swift justice continue to grow online.