PM Shehbaz orders fast-track completion of Diamer-Bhasha dam

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed immediate removal of all obstacles in the Diamer-Bhasha Dam project to ensure its early completion. Chairing a high-level meeting in Islamabad, he stressed the urgent need to speed up work on key water infrastructure projects, especially this mega-dam, which holds national importance.

During the meeting, senior officials from WAPDA, the Ministry of Water Resources, and the Planning Commission gave briefings on current progress. The Prime Minister made it clear that delays would no longer be tolerated. He said that the dam must be completed on a priority basis to meet Pakistan’s growing water and energy demands.

Shehbaz Sharif underlined that new dams are vital for Pakistan’s future. They will help store more water, supply irrigation to farmers, and prevent devastating floods. He also mentioned that the Diamer-Bhasha Dam will have a major impact on food security and energy generation, especially by producing clean and affordable hydropower.

The Prime Minister added that Pakistan’s economic independence depends on two pillars: cheap electricity and strong agriculture. For both, increasing water storage and ensuring its efficient use are essential. He emphasized the importance of investing in long-term solutions rather than relying on temporary fixes.

Once completed, the Diamer-Bhasha Dam will store over 8 million acre-feet of water and generate 4,500 megawatts of electricity. Located on the River Indus in Gilgit-Baltistan, it will be one of the largest dams in the region and a key part of Pakistan’s national water and energy strategy.