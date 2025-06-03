Bilawal leads push against India’s ‘unlawful strikes’ at OIC meeting

Pakistan strongly condemned India for allegedly using the recent Pahalgam attack as a reason for cross-border military strikes. A high-level delegation led by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari met Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) envoys in New York. The team included former foreign ministers, diplomats, and a federal minister. Bilawal claimed India blamed Pakistan without any proof and used it to justify actions that harmed civilians and damaged infrastructure.

The Pakistani delegation stressed that these strikes were a serious threat to regional peace. Bilawal warned the OIC representatives that India’s aggressive moves, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, could worsen the situation. He said weaponising water violated international laws and urged the OIC to stop such actions from becoming routine. He thanked the OIC for its past support and urged more mediation.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani delegation met the UN Security Council president, Ambassador Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett. They called on the UNSC to act against unilateralism and prevent conflict. The team requested the Council to protect peace and enforce its resolutions, especially on Jammu and Kashmir. Rodrigues-Birkett confirmed the UNSC’s duty to maintain global peace and stability.

The team also met envoys from permanent and elected members of the UNSC, including China, Russia, and the US. With China’s ambassador, both sides agreed that any aggressive steps threatened regional peace. Russia was told India’s claims lacked a fair investigation. Bilawal asked the US to push for talks between India and Pakistan on all unresolved issues.

The delegation is now visiting Washington for meetings with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, lawmakers, and think tanks. They will continue discussions in London and Brussels. The visit coincides with an Indian team’s arrival in Washington, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. The situation remains tense, and both countries are under pressure to return to dialogue.