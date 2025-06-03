Steel melters chief urges FBR to tax rebar sellers and bring scrap dealers into tax net

Mian Ahmed Hassan, Chairman of the Pakistan Steel Melters Association, has drawn the attention of the FBR (Federal Board of Revenue) and the budget authorities towards all unregistered scrap dealers and iron long bar (Sariya) sellers who have not paid a single rupee in tax for decades, and the entire burden of their tax is being forcibly borne by the industry itself. The association demanded that the sales tax on iron long bar should be collected from consumers and deposited by the rebar sellers into the government treasury. Similarly, scrap dealers should provide tax deduction receipts to steel melters so that all individuals come into the tax net