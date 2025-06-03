Humayun Saeed reveals he is ‘Love Guru’ in real life too

Leading actor Humayun Saeed, who is playing the lead role in the romantic comedy film Love Guru, revealed that he is not only a ‘love guru’ in the movie but also in real life, often advising people on matters of love and relationships.

During the promotion of the film, Humayun Saeed and Mahira Khan gave an interview recently where they openly discussed various topics with the host.

The host, Waseem Badami, asked whether there was any issue between the two actors, given they were working together after a decade.

Humayun Saeed clarified that over the past 10 years, he had offered Mahira Khan roles in several films, but she consistently declined. He revealed that he approached her for movies like ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2’, ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’ and ‘London Nahi Jaunga’, but Mahira turned down each offer.

Confirming his statement, Mahira Khan admitted that she declined these films as she does not enjoy working in masala or comedy films.

When asked why fewer films are made in Pakistan, Humayun Saeed explained that filmmaking is a massive undertaking requiring significant investment. He noted that filmmakers often wait for someone else’s film to succeed before starting their own and this mindset limits the industry’s growth.

During the program, Waseem Badami asked Humayun Saeed what he thinks a ‘love guru’ is. The actor responded that a ‘love guru’ is not an ordinary person; they guide others on how and when to love, a concept also portrayed in the film.

Humayun Saeed confessed that he is a ‘love guru’ in real life as well, offering advice to those caught up in matters of the heart. He added that love can happen at any age and multiple times, but it should only be with one person at a time-otherwise, it’s not love but a “misadventure.”