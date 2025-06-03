QESCO told to ensure uninterrupted power supply to Balochistan

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Monday directed Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) officials to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity throughout the province and adopt a comprehensive and effective strategy to immediately remove the shortcomings in the transmission system.

He gave this directive while chairing a high-level meeting of Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) at the Chief Minister Secretariat.

A detailed review of the electricity transmission and distribution system in the province, public complaints, and power development projects in remote areas was taken up during the meeting.

In the meeting, Chief Executive Officer QESCO Syed Yousuf Shah gave a detailed briefing on the problems being faced by QESCO, the current electricity situation and possible solutions.

He said that QESCO should give top priority to public relief and the complaint system should be made effective in such a way that the complaints of common citizens can be heard and redressed in a timely manner.

The CM gave strict instructions to avoid unnecessary load shedding and unnecessary power outages in the summer and said that providing relief to the public in the summer should be the first responsibility of QESCO. He stressed on the timely completion of ongoing power development projects in remote and backward areas of the province including Dera Bugti and Bekar and directed that a solid and sustainable plan be made to improve power supply in these areas.

The Chief Minister clarified that the Balochistan government would leave no stone unturned in providing basic facilities to the people and for this purpose, all public sector institutions could have to discharge their responsibilities honestly and dutifully.