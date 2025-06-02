Iran ready to reject ‘unacceptable’ U.S. nuclear proposal, says senior diplomat

Iran is preparing to reject a new U.S. nuclear deal proposal, calling it “unacceptable,” a senior Iranian diplomat told Reuters. The proposal, aimed at resolving the decades-long nuclear dispute, was shared through Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, who has been mediating between Tehran and Washington.

Despite holding five rounds of indirect talks between Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and U.S. envoy Steve Wiktorow, both sides have failed to agree on major issues. A key sticking point is Washington’s demand for Iran to completely stop uranium enrichment, which the U.S. views as a potential path to developing nuclear weapons.

However, Iran insists its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes and denies Western accusations that it seeks to build atomic weapons. The unnamed diplomat said the U.S. proposal still doesn’t offer any clarity on lifting sanctions, especially those affecting Iran’s vital oil-based economy.

Tehran has repeatedly called for the immediate removal of all U.S. sanctions, while Washington prefers a gradual rollback based on Iran’s compliance. Sanctions imposed since 2018 have targeted dozens of Iranian entities, including the Central Bank and National Oil Company, over alleged links to terrorism and weapons development.

Tensions have escalated further since Donald Trump returned to office in January, reviving his “maximum pressure” campaign. This includes renewed economic sanctions and warnings of potential military action if the talks fail again.

Trump had previously withdrawn from the 2015 nuclear agreement in his first term and reimposed harsh sanctions on Iran. That move severely damaged Iran’s economy and brought diplomatic efforts between the two nations to a near halt.