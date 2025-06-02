Balochistan will always be Pakistan: DG ISPR exposes Indian agenda

DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has said that Balochistan is and will always remain a part of Pakistan. Speaking at the Hilal Talks 2025, he strongly rejected claims of separation. He called such propaganda misleading and harmful. He explained that Balochistan is deeply connected to Pakistan’s economy and culture. People from all provinces live together like one family.

Moreover, the DG ISPR blamed India for spreading unrest in Balochistan and the region. He said terrorism in the province has no ideology. Instead, it is fully supported and funded by India. He revealed that terrorists receive training, money, and treatment from Indian agencies. According to him, India uses Afghanistan as a base to run these activities.

He warned that these terrorists are enemies of development and peace in Balochistan. They fear progress in the region. Once children gain education and jobs, their influence will end. He urged the youth to choose education over violence. He said Balochistan has the potential to become Pakistan’s richest province, InshaAllah.

Additionally, he exposed Indian support for banned groups like the Balochistan Liberation Army. He named these groups “Fitna-tul-Hindustan.” He pointed out that their leaders live in India and ask for Indian help. He also questioned activists who raise slogans but hide their foreign funding. According to him, they are being used as tools against their own people.

Finally, he stressed the unity between the people and the army. He said the Pakistan Army serves the people in every crisis. He added that India wrongly assumed Pakistan was weak and divided. But all those assumptions have failed. He encouraged the people of Balochistan to stay alert and reject terrorist propaganda.