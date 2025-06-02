TikToker Sana Yousaf shot dead by guest in Islamabad home

TikToker Sana Yousaf was shot dead at her home in Islamabad. The incident took place in the Sumbal police area. Sana belonged to Chitral and was known for her social media presence.

According to police, a guest visited her home and shot her twice. After the attack, the suspect fled the scene. The motive behind the shooting is still unknown.

Police arrived quickly and secured the area. They moved Sana’s body to PIMS Hospital for post-mortem. Evidence was collected from the house.

Investigators are now searching for the suspect. CCTV footage and witness statements are being reviewed. No arrests have been made yet.

The case is under investigation. Police have assured they will find and arrest the person responsible soon.