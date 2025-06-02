“Never followed him!” Salman Ali Agha busts instagram unfollow rumors about Babar Azam

Pakistan T20 captain Salman Ali Agha addressed swirling social media rumors about his relationship with star batsman Babar Azam, specifically the claim that he had unfollowed Babar on Instagram.

After Pakistan completed a clean sweep against Bangladesh by winning the third T20 match by 7 wickets, Salman spoke at the post-match press conference. When asked about the alleged Instagram unfollow, Salman laughed it off, saying, “I never followed Babar on Instagram in the first place, so how could I unfollow him? People just spread such stories.”

He emphasized that Babar Azam has been a close friend since their school days in 2008, back when social media wasn’t even a thing. Salman added that he had spoken to Babar before the match and that such rumors only make them laugh.

Talking about the match and team strategy, Salman said, “As long as I am captain, we will play aggressive cricket. We aim to keep pressure on both bowlers and batsmen. The main team remains our priority, but the door is always open for players to come back.”

He also praised young talent Mohammad Haris for his consistent performance throughout the series and stressed the importance of respecting domestic cricket, highlighting how players from the PSL continue to strengthen the national side.