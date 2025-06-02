Classic PTV show ‘ainak wala jin’ returns on youtube in HD, delighting fans of all ages

The beloved 90s Pakistani TV show Ainak Wala Jin has made a nostalgic comeback, now re-released on YouTube in high-definition (HD) format. PTV officially began uploading episodes in May, bringing joy to both old fans and a new generation of viewers.

Originally aired between 1993 and 1996 on PTV Lahore Center, the fantasy-drama was a massive hit. It featured magical tales of jinns, fairies, and wizards from Koh Qaf. The show was directed by Hafeez Tahir and produced by Zaib Shehzad, with reruns airing again from 2005 to 2008 due to its popularity.

Not just a fun watch for children, Ainak Wala Jin also offered lessons in good behavior and moral values. Because of its wide appeal, the show even received a remake, which was previously uploaded to YouTube. Now, PTV is re-releasing the original version with improved quality, uploading one episode daily on its official YouTube channel.

The show’s return has sparked emotional reactions among parents who are excited to introduce their children to the same magical world they enjoyed growing up. This digital revival has become a shared experience between generations, reconnecting families through classic storytelling.

However, fans are also remembering the talented actors who brought the show to life and are no longer with us. Matloob ur Rehman (Muna Lahori), who played the famous character Zakoota Jin, passed away in February 2018. Earlier, Nusrat Ara Begum, who played Bill Batori, died in October 2017.

With its re-release, Ainak Wala Jin continues to enchant audiences, proving that good storytelling never gets old. The show’s magical charm is once again casting its spell—this time in high definition.