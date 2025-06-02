Yasir Hussain says he’d happily raise 12 kids: “I love big families”

Actor and director Yasir Hussain recently opened up about his love for children and big families, saying he wouldn’t mind raising even twelve kids if given the chance. He made these remarks while appearing on the comedy show Hansna Mana Hai, where he discussed family life, theater, and social media trends.

During the show, Yasir shared that he comes from a large family himself, having grown up with 11 siblings. Despite limited financial resources, he recalled a joyful childhood filled with love, attention, and good upbringing. He believes that if parents give enough time and education to their children, raising a big family is still possible today.

When host Tabish Hashmi jokingly asked how he would manage raising 12 kids, Yasir replied with a smile, “May your words come true—kids are never too many if you’re committed to raising them well.” He emphasized that good parenting doesn’t depend on the number of children but on the time and care given to them.

Shifting gears, Yasir spoke about the value of theater in Pakistan, urging the government to support it more publicly. He noted that many people still enjoy watching live performances and theater should not be neglected as an entertainment medium.

He also talked about his wife Iqra Aziz, mentioning that she watches her dramas alone and he never criticizes her work. “A husband should never find faults in his wife’s work,” he said. Yasir admitted that he personally doesn’t watch TV dramas but respects her dedication.

Lastly, Yasir praised Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her efforts in improving the province. He said her development projects are impressive and that he’s slowly becoming a fan of her leadership style. He ended the segment with a humorous jab at Indian anchor Arnab Goswami, saying viewers can tell in just 30 seconds that he’s fooling them.