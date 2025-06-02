Cricket loses a gentleman: NZ’s Robert Anderson dies at 76

Former New Zealand cricketer Robert Anderson has passed away at the age of 76, New Zealand Cricket confirmed on Monday. The veteran batter had represented his country in both Test and One Day International formats during the 1970s.

Anderson made his Test debut against Pakistan in Lahore in 1976, where he impressed with a score of 92 runs. His composed knock on debut remains a memorable moment in New Zealand’s cricketing history.

In total, Robert Anderson played 9 Test matches and 2 ODIs for New Zealand. Though his international career was brief, his contributions were valued during a transitional period for the team.

He was known for his solid technique and calm presence at the crease. Anderson’s domestic career was also highly respected, particularly for his performances for Otago and Wellington.

New Zealand Cricket expressed deep condolences to Anderson’s family and friends, remembering him as a respected sportsman and cherished member of the cricket community.