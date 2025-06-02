Chaos after glory: Dozens arrested in Paris after PSG’s champions league triumph

Celebrations turned chaotic in Paris after Paris Saint-Germain’s (PSG) historic Champions League victory, as French police detained 79 more people on Sunday night. The arrests come on top of over 500 detentions made across France on Saturday, marking a violent turn in what began as jubilant festivities.

PSG’s emphatic 5-0 win over Inter Milan in the final brought millions of fans to the streets, especially along the Champs-Élysées and later at the Parc des Princes stadium. But according to Paris police chief Laurent Nunez, many of those arrested were not genuine PSG fans, but individuals “driven by malicious intent.” They blocked roads, lit fireworks, and attempted to damage property.

The unrest spread beyond the capital. In Dax, a 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed, and in central Paris, a 23-year-old scooter rider died after a crash. A police officer was critically injured by fireworks and remains in an induced coma. These incidents overshadowed the club’s monumental achievement—its first-ever UEFA Champions League title.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who hosted the team at the Élysée Palace, strongly condemned the violence, calling it “unacceptable.” He praised the players but warned that such destructive behavior could not be tolerated, even during moments of national celebration.

PSG’s squad, now built largely from young local talent, has seen a shift from relying on global superstars like Messi and Neymar. Their success has ignited pride across France, with 11.5 million viewers tuning in for the final. But the aftermath reveals the challenges of managing national celebrations in a tense urban climate.