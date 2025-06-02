UK ups defence alert as PM Starmer warns of growing global threats

In a major policy shift, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has declared a new phase of “war-fighting readiness” for the British military, urging swift preparation in response to increasing global threats. While speaking in Glasgow, Starmer highlighted rising aggression from Russia and global instability as key reasons to strengthen the country’s defence strategy.

The Prime Minister announced that the UK will adopt a long-term defence posture, including plans to boost defence spending to 3% of GDP by 2034. However, he refused to rush the timeline, saying, “I don’t believe in performative fantasy politics,” a comment seen as criticism of pressure from NATO and opposition parties to speed up spending.

As part of the strategy, the government plans to invest in new submarines, expand munitions production, and reinforce the UK’s strong commitment to NATO. The updated defence review, led by former NATO chief Lord Robertson, aims to ensure that Britain remains prepared to counter any military threat effectively.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders have raised concerns about the pace of these defence plans. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch called the delay in meeting the 3% target “insufficient,” while the Liberal Democrats demanded faster action and immediate funding to match global realities.

Despite the criticism, Starmer stood firm on balancing defence spending with economic responsibility. He stated that preparing for war is the best way to prevent it, and that innovation must move at a “war-time pace” to keep Britain safe.

Defence Secretary John Healey is expected to reveal further details in the coming days. For now, the UK’s defence alert level signals a clear message: the government is gearing up to face a rapidly changing and dangerous world.