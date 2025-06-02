ACC presses pause on women’s emerging asia cup amid health emergency

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has officially postponed the 2025 Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup, which was set to begin on June 6 in Sri Lanka. The decision comes after the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board, led by President Shammi Silva, requested a delay due to unfavorable weather and a rising outbreak of chikungunya, a mosquito-borne viral disease spreading in the region.

In its official statement, the ACC said it had reviewed Silva’s letter and held urgent consultations before deciding to delay the tournament. The council emphasized that player safety and health remain a top priority. “The decision to postpone the tournament comes after consultations… citing adverse weather and health concerns,” the ACC’s press release read.

The tournament, which was to feature emerging women’s teams from across Asia, was seen as a vital platform for rising female cricketers, including those from Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. Pakistan had named Fatima Sana as captain of their squad, underlining the importance of the event for future national team prospects.

ACC President Mohsin Naqvi reassured fans and stakeholders that efforts are already underway to reschedule the event. He reiterated the council’s commitment to promoting women’s cricket across Asia. “We are fully committed to creating more platforms for young women cricketers,” he said. New dates for the tournament are expected to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, there had been rumors about India possibly pulling out of future ACC tournaments due to political tensions in the region. However, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia dismissed the claims, stating that there had been no discussions about withdrawing. He confirmed India’s full focus remains on the IPL and the upcoming series against England for both the men’s and women’s teams.