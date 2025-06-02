Peace talks amid fire: Russia, Ukraine sit down after missile strikes

Istanbul: Russian and Ukrainian delegations gathered in Istanbul on Monday for a fresh round of peace talks, their second direct meeting since 2022, just a day after Ukraine launched one of its boldest strikes on Russian soil — targeting Moscow’s nuclear-capable bombers. The negotiations are being closely watched but come with low expectations, as both sides remain deeply divided on key issues.

The talks are taking place at the historic Ciragan Palace, along the Bosphorus, under the observation of Turkish officials. However, the meeting faced unexplained delays. Russia’s lead negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, confirmed receipt of Ukraine’s draft proposal for a ceasefire framework. Kyiv has yet to confirm whether it received a counterproposal from Moscow. Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umerov is heading the delegation from Kyiv.

This latest attempt at dialogue follows the May 16 meeting in Istanbul, which resulted in a major prisoner exchange — 1,000 prisoners from each side — but no real movement toward a ceasefire or peace agreement. The United States, under President Donald Trump, has increased pressure on both sides, warning Washington may withdraw from its mediating role if talks fail to progress.

Tensions are particularly high after Ukraine’s long-range drone attacks targeted strategic Russian bomber bases, including facilities in Siberia. Russian war bloggers and nationalist voices are calling for harsh retaliation, further complicating the peace process. In retaliation, Moscow reportedly launched a record 472 drones at Ukrainian targets overnight, marking the heaviest drone assault since the war began.

Despite the heavy military escalation, a Ukrainian official told Reuters that Kyiv remains open to “real steps toward peace” if Russia abandons its ultimatums and shows genuine flexibility. However, Moscow insists Ukraine must agree to peace on Russian terms or face further territorial losses, especially after Russian troops made significant advances in May — their most rapid gains in half a year.