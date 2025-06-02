Karachi road rage: Man assaults biker in front of sisters, arrested after video goes viral

In a shocking incident in Karachi’s Defence area, police arrested Salman Farooqi, the main accused in the public beating of a motorcyclist. The attack took place after a minor accident between a car and a motorbike on Sunday night. Despite the biker’s sisters begging for mercy, Farooqi continued his violent assault.

The incident occurred near Gizri, Defence, where witnesses reported that the motorcyclist slightly touched a car. The car driver, reportedly furious, dragged the man out and beat him up while his sisters pleaded for his safety. Witnesses say the accused falsely claimed to be a government officer.

Videos of the heartbreaking incident quickly went viral on social media, sparking public outrage. The footage shows the biker’s sisters crying, folding their hands, and begging for forgiveness, but no one stepped forward to help. Eventually, the authorities took notice of the incident.

According to police, Farooqi is not a government officer but the CEO of Bionic Films. Raids were conducted at his house and office, leading to the arrest of his driver, security guard, and domestic worker. His vehicle was also taken into custody, and Farooqi was later arrested and brought to Gizri police station.

Sindh’s Interior Minister, Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar, took notice of the incident and ordered strict legal action. The FIR was registered based on the complaint of a witness, Mohammad Saleem, who was present at the scene and detailed how Farooqi threatened and assaulted the biker.

Now, with four individuals in custody, police are working to track down the motorcyclist who was assaulted. Authorities have assured the public that justice will be served and such violent behavior will not be tolerated, regardless of the accused’s influence.