Founder’s face removed: Bangladesh erases Mujib from currency

Bangladesh has launched new currency notes that no longer feature the image of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He was the country’s founding father and father of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The central bank said the new notes will show natural scenes and historic places instead of human faces. Officials say this is part of a broader redesign plan introduced by the interim government.

This major change comes at a tense political time. Sheikh Hasina, who was removed from power in August 2024, is now in exile in India. She faces charges of crimes against humanity for her alleged role in ordering deadly crackdowns on student protests. The court began her trial last week in her absence. Prosecutors said they have strong evidence, including phone calls and video footage.

The International Crimes Tribunal says Sheikh Hasina planned a violent response to suppress the uprising. Prosecutors claim she even gave orders to shoot protesters from helicopters. They say she targeted student leader Abu Saeed. Around 1,400 people were killed during the unrest in July and August 2024, according to the UN.

The new notes reflect a shift in national identity. Earlier, currency notes had Mujib’s image since 1972. When opposition parties were in power, they removed it and showed historical landmarks instead. Now, the central bank says current notes will stay valid, and new ones will roll out step by step.

Meanwhile, Hasina’s supporters call the trial political revenge. But the court says it is based on justice, not politics. The prosecution insists the aim is to hold those responsible for violence accountable. Sheikh Hasina has rejected all charges and refused to return to Bangladesh. The situation remains tense as the country moves forward under interim rule.